SAP Consultant

Apr 19, 2024

Our client based in East London is looking for a SAP Consultant to be on a 8 months renewable contract

SAP OER (NetWeaver + Event Manager [EM])
Current SAP System – Highly customised
Environments (Development/ Test/ Production)
SAP HANA (In memory Database)
Database connected to OER:
Independent Linux Monitoring Server (Grafana + Prometheus)
OER environment Scraping:
SAP PI (Integration Middleware)

Email upadted CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • SAP Consultant
  • SAP PI
  • HANA

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position