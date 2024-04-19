Senior Network Engineer L3

iOCO Infrastructure Services Invites You to Explore Possibilities. We are seeking a seasoned Senior Network Engineer L3to join our team. As a Senior Network Engineer, you must have a deep understanding of networking protocols, technologies, and architectures, allowing them to provide expert-level support and guidance across all aspects of network operations.

What you’ll do:

Leads the performance of day-to-day networking tasks to ensure network reliability, availability and serviceability within minimal interruption.

Leads network technology upgrade or expansion projects, including installation of hardware, software and integration testing, as well as coordinating these activities without disturbing function of other systems.

Work closely with internal and external teams for problem resolution.

Design and deploy functional networks (LAN, WLAN, WAN)

Configure and install software, servers, routers and other network devices.

Monitor network to ensure optimum performance, reliability and availability.

Create, oversee and test security measures (e.g., access authentication and disaster recovery)

Contribute to the technology lifecycle roadmap for the technologies in scope, including technology absorption risk, technology refresh, migration retirement strategies.

Maintain complete technical documentation.

Provide recommendations on improvements to network performance (capacity, availability, and scalability)

Your expertise:

At least 10 years of hands-on experience in network device configuration and troubleshooting

Experience with the following vendors (Fortinet,Juniper) – Must

Excellent knowledge of access networking technologies, routers firewalls, VPN solutions, Quality of Service, subnetting, etc.;

Administration and Maintenance.

Solid background in network administration and architecture

Familiarity with access control models and network security

Evaluate designs to determine the most efficient and effective solution.

Experience in selecting, design engineering, solution engineering, project engineering, integrating, and implementing Cisco network architecture and related technologies.

Installing, configuring, and troubleshooting routers, firewalls, switches, and wireless (able to build configuration and solution which conform to standard without guidance)

Demonstrated skills in developing a technology plan including technical strategy and direction as well as the related business case for the use of that technology.

Ability to work independently.

Good communication skills

Qualifications required:

Matric

Degree or Diploma in Computer science, telecommunications engineering or related discipline

Juniper (JNCIP)/Fortinet NSE7 – Must

Current Cisco Professional certification (e.g., CCNP, CCDP) – advantages

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Pretoria

Work Environment: Datacentre, Office, and outdoor environments

Physical Demands: Rack and stack of hardware equipment

Travel: Own Vehicle Essential

Why work for us?

If the daily grind makes you wonder if there’s more to life than work, get ready to discover a professional journey that embraces excellence without compromise.

You’ve arrived at iOCO Infrastructure Services (iOCO IS), where we are all about delivering outstanding client experiences through sustainable, innovative IT infrastructure solutions that tackle business challenges head-on. Here you get to partner with clients, helping them conquer their business Goliaths while they focus on scaling their empires.

At our core, we’re challengers, disruptors, and innovators. We’re a community of skilled professionals with an ambitious spirit dedicated to providing for our clients while finding joy in the process. Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. Their satisfaction fuels our fire and propels us forward. We’re talking about brainstorming sessions that sound like TED talks and spontaneous celebrations for achievements, big and small.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position