SENIOR SYSTEMS ENGINEER – Gauteng Midrand

If the daily grind makes you wonder if there’s more to life than work, get ready to discover a professional journey that embraces excellence without compromise. We are seeking a Senior Systems Engineer to join our team on a permanent contract.

What you’ll do:

Your expertise:

5 – 8 years knowledge of analysis and take-on of big data / importing / exporting of data

5 – Years T-SQL / Development working experience

Microsoft Transact-SQL skills (Required)

Microsoft SQL Server knowledge (Required)

Crystal Reports experience (Required)

Visual Basic experience (Required)

Microsoft Visual Studio experience (Required)

Testing / QA experience (Required)

HR / Payroll Systems knowledge (Preferred/Advantageous)

QlikView (Beneficial)

JavaScript (Beneficial)

Understanding of Project Management and Business Analysis (Preferred/Advantageous)

Working knowledge of fundamental operations of relevant software, hardware, and other equipment

Microsoft Office (Word, PowerPoint, Outlook, Excel, Access)

Qualifications required:

Matric /Grade 12

BS/MS degree in Computer Science, Engineering or a related subject or equivalent experience

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Montrose (Hybrid)

Why work for us?

If the daily grind makes you wonder if there’s more to life than work, get ready to discover a professional journey that embraces excellence without compromise.

You’ve arrived at iOCO Infrastructure Services (iOCO IS), where we are all about delivering outstanding client experiences through sustainable, innovative IT infrastructure solutions that tackle business challenges head-on. Here you get to partner with clients, helping them conquer their business Goliaths while they focus on scaling their empires.

At our core, we’re challengers, disruptors, and innovators. We’re a community of skilled professionals with an ambitious spirit dedicated to providing for our clients while finding joy in the process. Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. Their satisfaction fuels our fire and propels us forward. We’re talking about brainstorming sessions that sound like TED talks and spontaneous celebrations for achievements, big and small.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position