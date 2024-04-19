SharePoint and Power Apps Developer/Administrator at NetOps Africa – Western Cape Edgemead

Job Overview:

As a SharePoint and Power Apps Developer/Administrator, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining SharePoint sites and solutions, as well as creating and customising Power Apps to meet business requirements. You will work closely with various teams to understand their needs and translate them into efficient and user-friendly SharePoint and Power Apps solutions.

Key Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and implement SharePoint solutions, including custom sites, lists, libraries, workflows, and web parts.

Customise SharePoint sites and pages using SharePoint Designer, Microsoft Power Platform, and other development tools.

Develop and deploy Power Apps solutions to automate business processes and enhance productivity.

Manage SharePoint permissions and security settings to ensure data integrity and compliance with company policies.

Provide technical support and troubleshooting assistance for SharePoint and Power Apps-related issues.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements, assess needs, and deliver effective solutions.

Stay updated on industry trends and best practices related to SharePoint and Power Apps development and administration.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.

Proven experience as a SharePoint Developer/Administrator, with expertise in SharePoint Online and/or SharePoint Server.

Hands-on experience developing and customising SharePoint sites, lists, workflows, and web parts using SharePoint Designer, Microsoft Power Platform (Power Apps, Power Automate, Power BI), and other development tools.

Strong understanding of SharePoint architecture, security, and administration concepts.

Experience developing custom Power Apps solutions to automate business processes and enhance user experiences.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with diverse teams and stakeholders.

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Microsoft certifications (e.g., Microsoft Certified: Power Platform App Maker, Microsoft Certified: SharePoint Developer) are a plus.

Location:

Remote

Desired Skills:

#SharePointDevelopment

#SharePointAdministration

#PowerAppsDevelopment

#PowerAppsCustomization

#MicrosoftPowerPlatform

#SharePointDesigner

#SPFx

#SharePointWorkflows

#PowerShellScripting

#SharePointIntegration

#SharePointMigration

#PowerAppsIntegration

#DataIntegration

#SharePointSecurity

#UserPermissions

#ResponsiveDesign

#MobileDevelopment

#MicrosoftTeamsIntegration

#PowerBIIntegration

#Dynamics365Integration

#TechnicalTroubleshooting

#ProblemSolving

#ProjectManagement

#CollaborationSkills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Welcome to NetOps Africa, a South African-based network operations center dedicated to delivering top-notch IT services to American businesses. Our proficient team of technicians is all about ensuring smooth and efficient network operations for our valued clients.

