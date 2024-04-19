Snr Control Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Development and maintenance of the telescope operational software
- Assist in systems engineering documentation refinement
- Support users, operators, as well as the implementation of releases, system changes and fixes.
- Establish and maintain working relationships with members of other teams within the organization.
- Work with other Software Team members to respond to inter-team issues.
- Participate in project management and activity management activities
- Attend relevant training/courses to gain experience and improved knowledge.
- Research new technologies, methods, or approaches, with the purpose of utilizing them within the organization.
- Participate in innovation and technology development initiatives.
- Mentor and educate more junior engineers as and when required
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
QUALIFICATION:
- BTech/ BEng/ MTech/ MEng/PHD in Mechatronics, electronic engineering, Control systems, Computer Science, or such relevant qualifications
EXPERIENCE:
- BTech coupled with 13 years full-time experience in a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong control systems software development focus
- BEng/ MTech coupled with 9 years full-time experience in a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong control systems software development focus
- MEng coupled with 7 years full-time experience in a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong control systems software development focus
- PHD coupled with 5 years full-time experience in a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong control systems software development focus.
- Python or C/C++ programming language and experience in development, testing, deployment, commissioning, release, and support of projects in Python or C/C++.
- Specialization or leadership in one or more required Job Knowledge areas
KNOWLEDGE:
- Experience in programming in Python.
- Experience in developing SCADA, Control systems and plc development
- Experience with control systems frameworks, e.g. TANGO toolkit including TANGO device development and client-side tools, or comparable toolkits
- Software development, including database development, real-time sensor messaging management, Behaviour Driven Development
- Computer and environment setup and configuration, including the use of containers, Kubernetes, Gherkin, etc.
- Practical experience configuring instrumentation, integrating, and commissioning control systems, and operator training.
- Willingness to transition between system development and system support and operations team
Desired Skills:
- An understanding of DevOps processes
- TANGO