Snr Control Software Engineer

Apr 19, 2024

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

  • Development and maintenance of the telescope operational software
  • Assist in systems engineering documentation refinement
  • Support users, operators, as well as the implementation of releases, system changes and fixes.
  • Establish and maintain working relationships with members of other teams within the organization.
  • Work with other Software Team members to respond to inter-team issues.
  • Participate in project management and activity management activities
  • Attend relevant training/courses to gain experience and improved knowledge.
  • Research new technologies, methods, or approaches, with the purpose of utilizing them within the organization.
  • Participate in innovation and technology development initiatives.
  • Mentor and educate more junior engineers as and when required

KEY REQUIREMENTS:

QUALIFICATION:

  • BTech/ BEng/ MTech/ MEng/PHD in Mechatronics, electronic engineering, Control systems, Computer Science, or such relevant qualifications

EXPERIENCE:

  • BTech coupled with 13 years full-time experience in a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong control systems software development focus
  • BEng/ MTech coupled with 9 years full-time experience in a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong control systems software development focus
  • MEng coupled with 7 years full-time experience in a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong control systems software development focus
  • PHD coupled with 5 years full-time experience in a software engineering environment, preferably in an engineering development project environment with a strong control systems software development focus.
  • Python or C/C++ programming language and experience in development, testing, deployment, commissioning, release, and support of projects in Python or C/C++.
  • Specialization or leadership in one or more required Job Knowledge areas

KNOWLEDGE:

  • Experience in programming in Python.
  • Experience in developing SCADA, Control systems and plc development
  • Experience with control systems frameworks, e.g. TANGO toolkit including TANGO device development and client-side tools, or comparable toolkits
  • Software development, including database development, real-time sensor messaging management, Behaviour Driven Development
  • Computer and environment setup and configuration, including the use of containers, Kubernetes, Gherkin, etc.
  • Practical experience configuring instrumentation, integrating, and commissioning control systems, and operator training.
  • Willingness to transition between system development and system support and operations team

Desired Skills:

  • An understanding of DevOps processes
  • TANGO

Learn more/Apply for this position