Attention all tech troubleshooters! We’re looking for a Technical Assistant superstar to join our team of problem-solving experts and help us keep our software running smoothly.
What you’ll do:
- Assisting the team in servicing and general maintenance of UPS units, batteries, inverters, fire suppression systems according to Health and safety standards
- Ensuring UPS installations are safe and ready to be commissioned, then performing correct commission steps as per the UPS OEM Commissioning Procedure
- Ensuring that UPS units are installed according to exact requirements and regulations meeting ruling Electrical Installation Regulations
- Assisting the team in repairing damaged units using manufacturer’s standards and spare parts
- Assisting the team in testing all UPS units before leaving working as follows: mechanically no damage, inverter set at correct voltages, rectifier correctly calibrated, switches between static and inverter without dropping the load, UPS Runs off battery (Mains fail test), Load test the UPS and ensuring that battery charging parameters are set right
- Attending to client UPS issues as and when requested
- Performing additional work outputs related to the role
Your expertise:
- Minimum 2-4 years UPS related experience
- Minimum 2-4 years project experience
- Minimum 2-4 years function related experience
- Good communication skills and positive attitude
Qualifications required:
- Grade 12
- UPS environment experience
- ABB qualification favourable
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Permanent position
- Location: Cape Town
- Work Environment: Office, warehouse site environment
- Physical Demands: Site environment, moving of heavy equipment such as batteries
- Travel: Travel to sites daily, have your own reliable transport
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery