Technical Systems Lead

Job Title: Technical Systems Lead

Hire Resolves client is seeking a highly motivated and experienced Technical Systems Lead to join their team in Johannesburg, Gauteng. The ideal candidate will be responsible for overseeing the technical aspects of the systems and ensuring their efficient operation and performance.

Responsibilities:

Lead a team of technical specialists in the design, implementation, and maintenance of our systems

Develop and maintain system architecture and infrastructure

Ensure the security and integrity of our systems

Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues

Collaborate with other teams to support the integration of systems

Stay up-to-date on industry trends and best practices

Requirements:

Proven experience in technical IT roles, with a strong background in system administration and infrastructure management.

Expertise in deploying and managing enterprise-level IT systems, including proficiency in cloud platforms, virtualisation, and network administration.

Excellent problem-solving skills.

Strong communication and leadership abilities, with a collaborative approach to working with diverse teams.

A passion for technology and innovation, with a drive to continuously learn and adapt to new technologies and industry trends.

If you are a driven and skilled Technical Systems Lead looking to make a positive impact in a dynamic work environment, we encourage you to apply for this exciting opportunity. Join the team in Johannesburg, Gauteng and help our client achieve their goals!

Desired Skills:

