AWS Cloud Developer (Advanced) 1511 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Managing projects / processes as a DevOps Engineer
Management of Data driven application/s through IaaS
Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language (Python as focus)
Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to test application solutions through automation
Cloud computing technologies, keeping abreast of business drivers and emerging computing trends
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications/Experience:
IT degree or diploma
Mandatory Technical knowledge:
Several years’ experience in software development (Python and Terraform)
Familiarity with API-Management, Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
At least 8 years’ worth of experience developing back-end data hub solutions with:
- Integration / Ingest Technologies
- Large-scale high-performance databases
- Security Patterns
AWS Certifications:
- AWS Certified: Developer Associate
- AWS Certified: DevOps Engineer
Advantageous:
- AWS Certified SysOps
- AWS Certified DevOps Pro
- AWS Certified Security Speciality
Essential Skills Requirements:
Infrastructure as Code (Cloud formation templates or Terraform)
Monitoring and log analytics
AWS Lambda (Python), CloudWatch, AWS DBs, AWS Integration
GitHub Enterprise & GitHub Actions
Experience with Docker / Kubernetes
Experience with Databases both SQL and NoSQL
Experience with:
- Web Services Design & Deployment
- REST
AWS: Professional Level Certification:
Lambda
API-Gateway
S3, DynamoDB, Athena, Iceberg
CloudWatch
MQ, SQS, SNS, Kafka
StepFunctions
Snowflake High Performance DB
Security
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
Experience with CI/CD Tools like Jenkins and GitHub Actions
Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns
Experience in AGILE and/or SCRUM
Desired Skills:
- software development
- API-Management
- Microservices Architecture