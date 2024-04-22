AWS Cloud Developer (Advanced) 1511 TT

Managing projects / processes as a DevOps Engineer

Management of Data driven application/s through IaaS

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language (Python as focus)

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to test application solutions through automation

Cloud computing technologies, keeping abreast of business drivers and emerging computing trends

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

IT degree or diploma

Mandatory Technical knowledge:

Several years’ experience in software development (Python and Terraform)

Familiarity with API-Management, Microservices Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

At least 8 years’ worth of experience developing back-end data hub solutions with:

Integration / Ingest Technologies

Large-scale high-performance databases

Security Patterns

AWS Certifications:

AWS Certified: Developer Associate

AWS Certified: DevOps Engineer

Advantageous:

AWS Certified SysOps

AWS Certified DevOps Pro

AWS Certified Security Speciality

Essential Skills Requirements:

Infrastructure as Code (Cloud formation templates or Terraform)

Monitoring and log analytics

AWS Lambda (Python), CloudWatch, AWS DBs, AWS Integration

GitHub Enterprise & GitHub Actions

Experience with Docker / Kubernetes

Experience with Databases both SQL and NoSQL

Experience with:

Web Services Design & Deployment

REST

AWS: Professional Level Certification:

Lambda

API-Gateway

S3, DynamoDB, Athena, Iceberg

CloudWatch

MQ, SQS, SNS, Kafka

StepFunctions

Snowflake High Performance DB

Security

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Experience with CI/CD Tools like Jenkins and GitHub Actions

Experience with Design / Architecture Patterns

Experience in AGILE and/or SCRUM

Desired Skills:

software development

API-Management

Microservices Architecture

