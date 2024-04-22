C# .NET / SQL DEVELOPER – Gauteng Menlyn

Role

Design and develop robust, testable, and maintainable software solutions.

Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.

Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.

Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.

What we are looking for in a candidate:

Skills and Experience

Minimum of 2 years’ experience practical software development experience.

Experience doing C# Core development.

Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF).

Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice.

Experience in domain driven design (DDD).

Experience in test driven development (TDD).

Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous.

Azure / AWS exposure beneficial.

DevSecOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial.

Restful service experience beneficial.

DevOps experience beneficial.

Qualifications

Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training

What the job will entail day to day

Operate and maintain the existing financial payments system.

Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software.

Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software.

Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.

Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications.

Advise on areas that could be improved on and keep up to date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.

