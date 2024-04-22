DevOps Engineer

Are you passionate about streamlining development workflows, optimizing infrastructure, and driving innovation through automation? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where technology meets automotive excellence? If so, our client is looking for talented DevOps Engineers like you to join their team and revolutionize the future of mobility!
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- AWS Cloud
- PAAS
- IAS
- Experience in architecting and developing solutions for scalable, distributed systems
- Security of AWS services, securing design of VPC architectures
- RESTful APIs
- Databases/SQL (PostgreSQL advantageous)
- Docker / Kubernetes (AWS / Azure advantageous)
- Code versioning (Git)
- Jenkins
- DevOps
- Argo CD
- GitHub Actions
Qualifications of experience:
Work experience, diploma / degree in business / IT environment.
If this has sparked an interest within you, do not hesitate; hit that apply!
Desired Skills:
