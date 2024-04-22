Front End Developer

Apr 22, 2024

Are you passionate about creating seamless user experiences and pushing the boundaries of web development? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where innovation meets precision? If so, our client is looking for talented Frontend Developers like you to join their team and revolutionize the automotive industry!

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • 5 years’ experience in relevant programming language
  • Angular
  • OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes
  • Jenkins
  • JavaScript / Typescript
  • Experience building responsive layouts with CSS and HTML
  • AWS Cloud

Qualifications / Experience:

  • Work experience, diploma / degree in business / IT environment.

