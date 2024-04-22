Front End Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Are you passionate about creating seamless user experiences and pushing the boundaries of web development? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where innovation meets precision? If so, our client is looking for talented Frontend Developers like you to join their team and revolutionize the automotive industry!
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- 5 years’ experience in relevant programming language
- Angular
- OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes
- Jenkins
- JavaScript / Typescript
- Experience building responsive layouts with CSS and HTML
- AWS Cloud
Qualifications / Experience:
- Work experience, diploma / degree in business / IT environment.
Hit that apply and we will be in contact with you shortly!
Desired Skills:
- AWS
- HTML
- CSS
- Angular
- Jenkins