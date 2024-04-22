Front End Developer – Gauteng Menlyn

Are you passionate about creating seamless user experiences and pushing the boundaries of web development? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where innovation meets precision? If so, our client is looking for talented Frontend Developers like you to join their team and revolutionize the automotive industry!

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

5 years’ experience in relevant programming language

Angular

OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes

Jenkins

JavaScript / Typescript

Experience building responsive layouts with CSS and HTML

AWS Cloud

Qualifications / Experience:

Work experience, diploma / degree in business / IT environment.

Hit that apply and we will be in contact with you shortly!

