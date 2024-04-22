Insight Consulting named Best Performing Qlik Partner South Africa 2023

Insight Consulting has been awarded the Qlik Best Performing Partner award in South Africa for 2023.

The award recognises the partner that achieved the highest sales volume and value in the region.

Sean Taylor, joint founder at Insight Consulting, says that a significant portion of new Qlik licences comes from the firm’s existing customers.

“This accolade is testament to the excellence of our consulting team and their ability to deliver on customers’ vision and expectations. The win highlights the fact that our team is able to partner effectively with our customers to keep showing them the value that Qlik can bring to them,” says Taylor.

Co-founder Upuli de Abrew says that being a specialist consultancy is about far more than knowing a product well. “Our job is to ensure we understand our customers’ businesses deeply, and that we are able to leverage the product to deliver solutions that drive their businesses forward, aligned with their strategies and vision.”

Speaking about the Partner Awards, Qlik states “We remain committed to strengthening enduring partnerships and recognizing the steadfast commitment of our partners to our shared journey”.