Java Cloud Developer – 1488 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Starts: 01.05.2024
Contract Ends: 31.12.2026
Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- JAVA EE / JAVA
- Good Java development experience
- Design and develop Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience
- Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- RESTful and SOAP services
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure (Azure)
- GIT
- SAP Integration
Desired Skills:
- Oracle
- Postgres