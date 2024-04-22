Java Cloud Developer – 1488

Apr 22, 2024

Contract Starts: 01.05.2024
Contract Ends: 31.12.2026

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • JAVA EE / JAVA
  • Good Java development experience
  • Design and develop Microservices with deep understanding of API based development experience
  • Knowledge of Cloud infrastructure

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • RESTful and SOAP services
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • GIT
  • SAP Integration

