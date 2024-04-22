Java Developer – 2442 – Gauteng Pretoria

Contract Starts: 01.02.2024
Contract Ends: 31.12.2026
Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Strong conceptual skills
- Strong knowledge in in software engineering with a focus on cloud architectures
- Very strong knowledge in JAVA, LINUX, AWS technologies and relational databases
- Strong knowledge in version control systems and branching models
- Strong knowledge of [URL Removed] certificates and trust chains
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Strong knowledge in multithreaded concepts
- Strong knowledge in DB optimization
- Experience in API and performance testing
- REST / (OData / Graph QL) (advantageous)
- Understanding ESB Integration Skill (IIB, Tibco, Oracle fusion, MQS, Messaging concepts)
- Working with Queues, Flows, Execution Groups
- Docker/AWS
- Kubernetes/AWS
- Git (version handling), Bitbucket, SVN
- IoC / Dependency Injection
- Jira, Confluence
- Micro Services
- JAVA/Spring Boot
- JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS)
- HTML5, CSS3
- CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development).
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
- Test Driven Development/Automated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selenium/Cucumber/Wire
- German language skills will be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- HTML5
- Jira
- Git
- SQL
- Bitbucket