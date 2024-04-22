Java Developer – 2446 – Gauteng Pretoria

Apr 22, 2024

Contract Starts: 01.04.2024
Contract Ends: 31.12.2026

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Strong conceptual skills
  • Advanced knowledge in in software engineering with a focus on cloud architectures
  • Advanced knowledge in JAVA, LINUX, AWS technologies and relational databases
  • Solid knowledge in version control systems and branching models
  • Solid knowledge of [URL Removed] certificates and trust chains
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Advanced knowledge in multithreaded concepts
  • Advanced knowledge in DB optimization
  • Experience in API and performance testing
  • REST / (OData / Graph QL) (advantageous)
  • Understanding ESB Integration Skill (IIB, Tibco, Oracle fusion, MQS, Messaging concepts)
  • Working with Queues, Flows, Execution Groups
  • Docker/AWS
  • Kubernetes/AWS
  • Git (version handling), Bitbucket, SVN
  • IoC / Dependency Injection
  • Jira, Confluence
  • Micro Services
  • JAVA/Spring Boot
  • JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS)
  • HTML5, CSS3
  • CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Development)
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres)
  • Test Driven Development/Automated Testing (Jasmine/Karma/Selenium/Cucumber/Wire
  • German language skills will be advantageous

