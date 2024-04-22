Junior Software Engineer – Gauteng Petervale

Junior Software Developer – Use your brilliant talents to make magical software!
The Company:
Recruiting a dynamic Junior Software Developer responsible for Digital growth business solutions to join the team. Helping future-proof your business through automation and digital marketing. Bespoke enterprise resource management platforms involving strategic, engaging software and mobile app development. The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of modern software development methodologies and a proven track record of leading successful software development projects.
The Position:
We’re looking for a Junior Software Developer to be based permanently in Sandton. The pay range on offer is between R15 000.00 to R25 000.00 CtC Per Month dependent on skills, qualifications and experience.
How to Apply:
For your application to be considered, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Software Development experience will be contacted.
Requirements:
- Completed Matric – essential
- Proven understanding in the Software Development industry
- Deep understanding of modern software development methodologies, including Agile, Scrum and Waterfall as well as hybrid versions
- Demonstrated success in complex, mission-critical software development projects
- Exceptional problem-solving skills and the ability to find answers to complex questions
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to inspire
- Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into software automations
- Must be South African with a valid South African ID
- Own transport with valid drivers license – essential
Responsibilities:
- Gaining experience in Software development, technical guidance, mentorship, and inspiration
- Working closely with Senior Developers ensuring projects are delivered on scope, on time, and with high-quality code
- Collaborate closely with Project Managers and other Developers to improve communication and streamline processes
- Learning how to solve complex technical problems and provide expert guidance on software architecture and coding best practices
- Learning how to translate business requirements into software automations, ensuring solutions align with client needs
- Playing an active role in growing the team and expanding the client base
- Staying current with industry trends, technologies, and best practices to ensure the team remains at the forefront of software development
Note:
- Technical Assessment to be completed
- Applicants must be South African with a valid South African ID
- We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days
- Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate
Desired Skills:
- React
- React Native
- Javascript
- HTML
- CSS
- Angular
- Vue
- Typescript
- NodeJS
- Python
- C#
- Java
- PhP
- Engineering Software
- Object Oriented Design
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric