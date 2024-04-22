Junior Software Engineer – Gauteng Petervale

Junior Software Developer – Use your brilliant talents to make magical software!

The Company:

Recruiting a dynamic Junior Software Developer responsible for Digital growth business solutions to join the team. Helping future-proof your business through automation and digital marketing. Bespoke enterprise resource management platforms involving strategic, engaging software and mobile app development. The ideal candidate will have a deep understanding of modern software development methodologies and a proven track record of leading successful software development projects.

The Position:

We’re looking for a Junior Software Developer to be based permanently in Sandton. The pay range on offer is between R15 000.00 to R25 000.00 CtC Per Month dependent on skills, qualifications and experience.

How to Apply:

For your application to be considered, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] – only candidates with suitable Software Development experience will be contacted.

Requirements:

Completed Matric – essential

Proven understanding in the Software Development industry

Deep understanding of modern software development methodologies, including Agile, Scrum and Waterfall as well as hybrid versions

Demonstrated success in complex, mission-critical software development projects

Exceptional problem-solving skills and the ability to find answers to complex questions

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, with the ability to inspire

Ability to understand business requirements and translate them into software automations

Must be South African with a valid South African ID

Own transport with valid drivers license – essential

Responsibilities:

Gaining experience in Software development, technical guidance, mentorship, and inspiration

Working closely with Senior Developers ensuring projects are delivered on scope, on time, and with high-quality code

Collaborate closely with Project Managers and other Developers to improve communication and streamline processes

Learning how to solve complex technical problems and provide expert guidance on software architecture and coding best practices

Learning how to translate business requirements into software automations, ensuring solutions align with client needs

Playing an active role in growing the team and expanding the client base

Staying current with industry trends, technologies, and best practices to ensure the team remains at the forefront of software development

Note:

Technical Assessment to be completed

Applicants must be South African with a valid South African ID

We will reply on applications that get shortlisted only. Therefore, please deem your application as unsuccessful if you have not received feedback after 7 days

Work references, criminal checks and qualification checks will be done on the successful candidate

Desired Skills:

React

React Native

Javascript

HTML

CSS

Angular

Vue

Typescript

NodeJS

Python

C#

Java

PhP

Engineering Software

Object Oriented Design

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

