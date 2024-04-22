Lead Solution Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Define Detailed Scope
Identify Issues & Gaps
Define and document access and security
Complete Application Documentation.
Complete list of all known issues
Current BOW (All registered asks for 2024, strategic initiatives like Attakama)
Short / Medium technical / solution goals?
List of stakeholders
Data providers
Data consumers
Agreed SLA’s
Current engagement model
VQ (data) breaks process
Skills matrix
Unpack possible current technology stack Limitations (Multiple projects to do a technical restack in the past)
Unpack and document Minion reference tables, ownership.
Unpack and document Trade & Account conformance.
Unpack and document T & A daily process and solution.
Define Support requirements
Assess data Issue portal +process: Covers T&A, current use, etc.
Performance
Desired Skills:
- Finance Domain Knowledge
- Data Analysis
- Data Processing
- Technical Process Experience
- Deliver Presentations
- Analytic Experience
- Documentation
- communication skills.
- Technical Process Skills and Understanding
- Leadership skills
- Interpersonal Skills
- Attention to detail
- Monitor Performance
- Analytical Experience
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Client is in the financial services industry.