Lead Solution Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Apr 22, 2024

Define Detailed Scope
Identify Issues & Gaps
Define and document access and security
Complete Application Documentation.
Complete list of all known issues
Current BOW (All registered asks for 2024, strategic initiatives like Attakama)
Short / Medium technical / solution goals?
List of stakeholders
Data providers
Data consumers
Agreed SLA’s
Current engagement model
VQ (data) breaks process
Skills matrix
Unpack possible current technology stack Limitations (Multiple projects to do a technical restack in the past)
Unpack and document Minion reference tables, ownership.
Unpack and document Trade & Account conformance.
Unpack and document T & A daily process and solution.
Define Support requirements
Assess data Issue portal +process: Covers T&A, current use, etc.
Performance

Desired Skills:

  • Finance Domain Knowledge
  • Data Analysis
  • Data Processing
  • Technical Process Experience
  • Deliver Presentations
  • Analytic Experience
  • Documentation
  • communication skills.
  • Technical Process Skills and Understanding
  • Leadership skills
  • Interpersonal Skills
  • Attention to detail
  • Monitor Performance
  • Analytical Experience

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Client is in the financial services industry.

