My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Develop and manage project plans, timelines, budgets, and resources

Identify and mitigate project risks and issues proactively

Manage project scope, ensuring it aligns with project objectives and stakeholders’ expectations

Monitor project progress, track key metrics, and provide real-time updates

Maintain regular communication with stakeholders, including senior managers, vendors, and executive leaders, to provide project updates and address any concerns or challenges

Help bring structure and alignment to the implementation of a CRM solution

Experience

BSC / BEng Industrial / Engineering Management / Technology Management, IT or computer science or any related qualification

Certification in project management is an added advantage

Thoroughly understand project management fundamentals and the software development life cycle, applying best practices to drive successful project outcomes

Exhibit exceptional leadership, organizational, verbal, and written communication skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders

8 – 10 years’ experience in project management and IT project delivery

Integration and API experience

Experience in system design concepts

Deep understanding of software development, and the overall SDLC methodologies (agile, scrum, kanban)

Problem solving mindset with the ability to adapt to evolving project needs

Experience with and knowledge of change management principles, methodologies and tools

Experience with large-scale organisational change efforts

Familiarity with program and project management approaches, tools and phases of the project lifecycle

Competencies

Assertiveness

Flexible and adaptable; able to work in ambiguous situations

Ability to clearly articulate messages to a variety of audiences

Resilient and tenacious with a propensity to persevere

Forward looking with a holistic approach

Systematic and methodical thinker

Relationship building

Performance and results-driven

Service Excellence

Quality and Detail excellence

Growth mindset

Time and process-oriented

Innovative project management skills

Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)

