My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Project Manager to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Develop and manage project plans, timelines, budgets, and resources
- Identify and mitigate project risks and issues proactively
- Manage project scope, ensuring it aligns with project objectives and stakeholders’ expectations
- Monitor project progress, track key metrics, and provide real-time updates
- Maintain regular communication with stakeholders, including senior managers, vendors, and executive leaders, to provide project updates and address any concerns or challenges
- Help bring structure and alignment to the implementation of a CRM solution
Experience
- BSC / BEng Industrial / Engineering Management / Technology Management, IT or computer science or any related qualification
- Certification in project management is an added advantage
- Thoroughly understand project management fundamentals and the software development life cycle, applying best practices to drive successful project outcomes
- Exhibit exceptional leadership, organizational, verbal, and written communication skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders
- 8 – 10 years’ experience in project management and IT project delivery
- Integration and API experience
- Experience in system design concepts
- Deep understanding of software development, and the overall SDLC methodologies (agile, scrum, kanban)
- Problem solving mindset with the ability to adapt to evolving project needs
- Experience with and knowledge of change management principles, methodologies and tools
- Experience with large-scale organisational change efforts
- Familiarity with program and project management approaches, tools and phases of the project lifecycle
Competencies
- Assertiveness
- Flexible and adaptable; able to work in ambiguous situations
- Ability to clearly articulate messages to a variety of audiences
- Resilient and tenacious with a propensity to persevere
- Forward looking with a holistic approach
- Systematic and methodical thinker
- Relationship building
- Performance and results-driven
- Service Excellence
- Quality and Detail excellence
- Growth mindset
- Time and process-oriented
- Innovative project management skills
- Excellent communication skills (verbal and written)
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
