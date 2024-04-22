Project Manager IT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Must be in Project Management for 10 years or more.

Managed project team inclusive of vendors / suppliers

Able to make key decisions for the programme or project

Manage Financials for the projects

Must have Regulatory knowledge and experience and have managed large complex Risk Projects

Must have solid understanding of a Regulatory reporting technology

landscape.

Proficient in Project Management methodologies and Tools

Good knowledge and handling of project and program management methodology and techniques;

Good understanding of the wider objectives of the program;

Good knowledge of budgeting and resource allocation procedures; and

The ability to find innovative ways to resolve problems.

Must be able to engage with very Senior stakeholders.

Provide Guidance and support to more than 5 workstreams and sub projects

Create standardization on reporting Provide Strategic Overview

Daily program management throughout the program / Project life cycle;

Defining the program / project governance (controls)

Planning the overall program / Project and monitoring the progress;

Managing the program’s /Project budget;

Managing risks and issues and taking corrective measurements.

Coordinating the projects and their interdependencies.

Managing and utilizing resources across projects;

Managing stakeholders’ communication;

Aligning the deliverables (outputs) to the program’s “outcome” with the aid of the business change manager; and

Managing the Program / projects documentations such as the Initiation document.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Project management methodologies and tools

Banking

Card Experience

Card Payments

Issuing and Acquiring

Budgeting and Resource Allocation

Problem Solving

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

More than 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Client is based in the financial services sector.

Learn more/Apply for this position