Project Manager IT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Apr 22, 2024

  • Must be in Project Management for 10 years or more.
  • Managed project team inclusive of vendors / suppliers
  • Able to make key decisions for the programme or project
  • Manage Financials for the projects
  • Must have Regulatory knowledge and experience and have managed large complex Risk Projects
  • Must have solid understanding of a Regulatory reporting technology
  • landscape.
  • Proficient in Project Management methodologies and Tools
  • Good knowledge and handling of project and program management methodology and techniques;
  • Good understanding of the wider objectives of the program;
  • Good knowledge of budgeting and resource allocation procedures; and
  • The ability to find innovative ways to resolve problems.
  • Must be able to engage with very Senior stakeholders.
  • Provide Guidance and support to more than 5 workstreams and sub projects
  • Create standardization on reporting Provide Strategic Overview
  • Daily program management throughout the program / Project life cycle;
  • Defining the program / project governance (controls)
  • Planning the overall program / Project and monitoring the progress;
  • Managing the program’s /Project budget;
  • Managing risks and issues and taking corrective measurements.
  • Coordinating the projects and their interdependencies.
  • Managing and utilizing resources across projects;
  • Managing stakeholders’ communication;
  • Aligning the deliverables (outputs) to the program’s “outcome” with the aid of the business change manager; and
  • Managing the Program / projects documentations such as the Initiation document.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Project management methodologies and tools
  • Banking
  • Card Experience
  • Card Payments
  • Issuing and Acquiring
  • Budgeting and Resource Allocation
  • Problem Solving

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • More than 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Client is based in the financial services sector.

