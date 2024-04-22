Project Manager IT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

- Must be in Project Management for 10 years or more.
- Managed project team inclusive of vendors / suppliers
- Able to make key decisions for the programme or project
- Manage Financials for the projects
- Must have Regulatory knowledge and experience and have managed large complex Risk Projects
- Must have solid understanding of a Regulatory reporting technology
- landscape.
- Proficient in Project Management methodologies and Tools
- Good knowledge and handling of project and program management methodology and techniques;
- Good understanding of the wider objectives of the program;
- Good knowledge of budgeting and resource allocation procedures; and
- The ability to find innovative ways to resolve problems.
- Must be able to engage with very Senior stakeholders.
- Provide Guidance and support to more than 5 workstreams and sub projects
- Create standardization on reporting Provide Strategic Overview
- Daily program management throughout the program / Project life cycle;
- Defining the program / project governance (controls)
- Planning the overall program / Project and monitoring the progress;
- Managing the program’s /Project budget;
- Managing risks and issues and taking corrective measurements.
- Coordinating the projects and their interdependencies.
- Managing and utilizing resources across projects;
- Managing stakeholders’ communication;
- Aligning the deliverables (outputs) to the program’s “outcome” with the aid of the business change manager; and
- Managing the Program / projects documentations such as the Initiation document.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Project management methodologies and tools
- Banking
- Card Experience
- Card Payments
- Issuing and Acquiring
- Budgeting and Resource Allocation
- Problem Solving
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- More than 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Client is based in the financial services sector.