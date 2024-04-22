Python Developer – 1246

Contract Starts: 01.04.2024
Contract Ends: 31.12.2026

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Expertise in Data Intelligence and Business Intelligence
  • Knowledge of Qlikview
  • AWS or MA Azure Experience
  • Awareness of Tableau, Qlik, MS PowerBI, or other BI tools
  • Python programming experience
  • At least 3 years’ experience building big data pipelines (ETL, SQL, etc)

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Understanding of integration between different technologies
  • Coordination between development and support environments
  • Assisting with the business case
  • Planning and monitoring
  • Eliciting requirements
  • Requirements organization
  • Translating and simplifying requirements
  • Requirements management and communication
  • Requirements analysis and development
  • Assist with identification and management of risks
  • Knowledge of Jira ,Confluence and Agile ceremonies

Desired Skills:

  • Jita
  • Confluence
  • Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position