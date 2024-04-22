Python Developer – 1246

Contract Starts: 01.04.2024
Contract Ends: 31.12.2026
Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Expertise in Data Intelligence and Business Intelligence
- Knowledge of Qlikview
- AWS or MA Azure Experience
- Awareness of Tableau, Qlik, MS PowerBI, or other BI tools
- Python programming experience
- At least 3 years’ experience building big data pipelines (ETL, SQL, etc)
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Understanding of integration between different technologies
- Coordination between development and support environments
- Assisting with the business case
- Planning and monitoring
- Eliciting requirements
- Requirements organization
- Translating and simplifying requirements
- Requirements management and communication
- Requirements analysis and development
- Assist with identification and management of risks
- Knowledge of Jira ,Confluence and Agile ceremonies
Desired Skills:
- Jita
- Confluence
- Agile