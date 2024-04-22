Research Department: Student Support Administrator at Mancosa – KwaZulu-Natal KwaZulu-Natal

Introduction

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate Education qualifications, has the following vacancy available: Research Department: Student Support Administrator

Description

CORE PURPOSETo facilitate administrative duties for the Doctoral Research Office within the Research Directorate Core Functions General Administration which includes but is not limited to:

Student Support and consultation

Minute taking

Record keeping and tracking (manual and digital)

Data storage and analysis

Communication with key stakeholders

Key Attributes

Must possess strong organisational skills and ability to multi-task

Must possess excellent inter-personal skills

Must possess intermediate or advanced digital literacy skills

Be enthusiastic and build a positive institutional culture

Must be flexible and resourceful

Must be able to work under pressure

Must possess excellent verbal and written communication skills

Ensure that staff and students comply and abide by the values and mission statement espoused by the institution

Able to work collaboratively and build capacity

Provide pastoral care and support to students

Discretion and an understanding of confidentiality

General

Fulfil all reasonably expected administrative functions related to the post.

Minimum Requirements

Minimum Job Requirements:

A degree/diploma in Administration/ Education component

At least 3 years of experience in Administration

Additional Recommendations:

IT experience will be advantageous

Experience in partnerships and collaboration with externals stakeholders

Distance learning experience in assessments (online and contact)

Desired Skills:

strong organizational skills

excellent inter-personal skills

intermediate or advanced digital literacy skills

Learn more/Apply for this position