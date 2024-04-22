Research Department: Student Support Administrator at Mancosa

Apr 22, 2024

Introduction

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate Education qualifications, has the following vacancy available: Research Department: Student Support Administrator

Description
CORE PURPOSETo facilitate administrative duties for the Doctoral Research Office within the Research Directorate Core Functions General Administration which includes but is not limited to:

  • Student Support and consultation
  • Minute taking
  • Record keeping and tracking (manual and digital)
  • Data storage and analysis
  • Communication with key stakeholders

Key Attributes

  • Must possess strong organisational skills and ability to multi-task
  • Must possess excellent inter-personal skills
  • Must possess intermediate or advanced digital literacy skills
  • Be enthusiastic and build a positive institutional culture
  • Must be flexible and resourceful
  • Must be able to work under pressure
  • Must possess excellent verbal and written communication skills
  • Ensure that staff and students comply and abide by the values and mission statement espoused by the institution
  • Able to work collaboratively and build capacity
  • Provide pastoral care and support to students
  • Discretion and an understanding of confidentiality

General

  • Fulfil all reasonably expected administrative functions related to the post.

Minimum Requirements
Minimum Job Requirements:

  • A degree/diploma in Administration/ Education component
  • At least 3 years of experience in Administration

Additional Recommendations:

  • IT experience will be advantageous
  • Experience in partnerships and collaboration with externals stakeholders
  • Distance learning experience in assessments (online and contact)

Desired Skills:

  • strong organizational skills
  • excellent inter-personal skills
  • intermediate or advanced digital literacy skills

