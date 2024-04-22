Research Department: Student Support Administrator at Mancosa

Introduction
MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate Education qualifications, has the following vacancy available: Research Department: Student Support Administrator
Description
CORE PURPOSETo facilitate administrative duties for the Doctoral Research Office within the Research Directorate Core Functions General Administration which includes but is not limited to:
- Student Support and consultation
- Minute taking
- Record keeping and tracking (manual and digital)
- Data storage and analysis
- Communication with key stakeholders
Key Attributes
- Must possess strong organisational skills and ability to multi-task
- Must possess excellent inter-personal skills
- Must possess intermediate or advanced digital literacy skills
- Be enthusiastic and build a positive institutional culture
- Must be flexible and resourceful
- Must be able to work under pressure
- Must possess excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Ensure that staff and students comply and abide by the values and mission statement espoused by the institution
- Able to work collaboratively and build capacity
- Provide pastoral care and support to students
- Discretion and an understanding of confidentiality
General
- Fulfil all reasonably expected administrative functions related to the post.
Minimum Requirements
Minimum Job Requirements:
- A degree/diploma in Administration/ Education component
- At least 3 years of experience in Administration
Additional Recommendations:
- IT experience will be advantageous
- Experience in partnerships and collaboration with externals stakeholders
- Distance learning experience in assessments (online and contact)
Desired Skills:
- strong organizational skills
- excellent inter-personal skills
- intermediate or advanced digital literacy skills