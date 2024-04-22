SAP ABAP Developer

Looking to work in a fast pace high-tech environment with a hybrid model?

Our clients who are Titans in the Motor Industry located in the Midrand/Menlyn area have a

fantastic hybrid opportunity available for a SAP ABAP Developer! Innovate and create in a diverse environment with the opportunity to work remotely most of the time!

Requirements:

IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / 7 years of SAP ABAP experience

SAP Module Configuration

Development documentation

Analyze and solve SAP Module issues.

Conduct SAP Module process configuration.

Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation.

Analyze and scope End-user authorization roles.

Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests.

SAP ABAP Development on ECC and S/4HANA

Data services

BAPIs

Eclipse IDE

SAP Web IDE

SAP UI5 (simple lists) via Web IDE wizard

SAP Cloud Platform

SAP Solution Manager ChaRM.

SAP Business Workflow

SAP MM-Purchasing

SAP Ariba network

SAP Ariba Guided Buying

SAP Fiori Launchpad configuration

SAP-HCM-Personnel Administration

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Interested? Apply Now!

Desired Skills:

ABAP

FIORI

MM

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid

Learn more/Apply for this position