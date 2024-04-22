SAP ABAP Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Looking to work in a fast pace high-tech environment with a hybrid model?
Our clients who are Titans in the Motor Industry located in the Midrand/Menlyn area have a
fantastic hybrid opportunity available for a SAP ABAP Developer! Innovate and create in a diverse environment with the opportunity to work remotely most of the time!
Requirements:
- IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / 7 years of SAP ABAP experience
- SAP Module Configuration
- Development documentation
- Analyze and solve SAP Module issues.
- Conduct SAP Module process configuration.
- Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation.
- Analyze and scope End-user authorization roles.
- Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests.
- SAP ABAP Development on ECC and S/4HANA
- Data services
- BAPIs
- Eclipse IDE
- SAP Web IDE
- SAP UI5 (simple lists) via Web IDE wizard
- SAP Cloud Platform
- SAP Solution Manager ChaRM.
- SAP Business Workflow
- SAP MM-Purchasing
- SAP Ariba network
- SAP Ariba Guided Buying
- SAP Fiori Launchpad configuration
- SAP-HCM-Personnel Administration
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Interested? Apply Now!
Desired Skills:
- ABAP
- FIORI
- MM
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Hybrid