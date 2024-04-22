SAP ABAP Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Apr 22, 2024

Looking to work in a fast pace high-tech environment with a hybrid model?

Our clients who are Titans in the Motor Industry located in the Midrand/Menlyn area have a
fantastic hybrid opportunity available for a SAP ABAP Developer! Innovate and create in a diverse environment with the opportunity to work remotely most of the time!

Requirements:

  • IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / 7 years of SAP ABAP experience
  • SAP Module Configuration
  • Development documentation
  • Analyze and solve SAP Module issues.
  • Conduct SAP Module process configuration.
  • Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation.
  • Analyze and scope End-user authorization roles.
  • Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests.
  • SAP ABAP Development on ECC and S/4HANA
  • Data services
  • BAPIs
  • Eclipse IDE
  • SAP Web IDE
  • SAP UI5 (simple lists) via Web IDE wizard
  • SAP Cloud Platform
  • SAP Solution Manager ChaRM.
  • SAP Business Workflow
  • SAP MM-Purchasing
  • SAP Ariba network
  • SAP Ariba Guided Buying
  • SAP Fiori Launchpad configuration
  • SAP-HCM-Personnel Administration
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Desired Skills:

  • ABAP
  • FIORI
  • MM

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Hybrid

