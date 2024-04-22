SAP EWM Consultant (Senior) T_2821 TT

We work in a DevOps team together with international IT and business product teams:
Close coordination with developers to make go lives safe and successful
Following up on incident tickets to make long term improvement
Actively making suggestions to reduce the number of problem tickets
Proactive improvements in daily IT operations
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications/Experience:
Relevant degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field or similar qualification
5 years’ experience as functional IT EWM functional consultant
10 years’ experience as functional consultant in SAP Logistics Modules
Essential Skills Requirements:
At least 5 years’ experience in SAP EWM as a functional IT consultant (process design, customizing and specifications for enhancements and new processes)
At least 8 years’ experience in SAP WM(R/3)
SAP EWM S/4 decentral experience
At least 8 years’ experience in SAP Logistics (integration WM to IM, LE, MM, SD and FI-integration)
Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
Good understanding of SAP & SAP S/4 HANA (e.g., Solution Manager)
Capable to analyse EWM / WM functionality by debugging code.
Agile experience (e.g., scrum/kanban)
Desired Skills:
- SAP EWM
- SAP WM(R/3)
- SAP Logistics