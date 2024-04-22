SAP PPM Consultant – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Elevate Business Performance as the Lead SAP PPM Consultant!

Is this you?

Are you a seasoned SAP Project Portfolio Management Consultant with a track record of successful implementations? Do you thrive in dynamic environments where your strategic planning and leadership skills come to the fore? If guiding teams and projects to success is what drives you, we have the perfect opportunity.

What you’ll be doing (and why you’ll enjoy it)

You will lead the SAP PPM implementation from the ground up, starting with building the baseline solution and configuring essential systems. You’ll conduct engaging workshops, demonstrate functionality to user groups, and ensure a smooth transition through meticulous testing and training.

Where you’ll be doing it

Join a leading innovator in technology solutions that empower businesses across diverse industries. Known for its commitment to excellence and a culture that values collaboration and continuous improvement, this is the perfect place to expand your professional horizons while making a tangible impact on operational success.

What you’ll need

You’ll need strong functional skills in SAP PPM, proven leadership experience in previous implementations, and SAP certification, preferably in PPM. A degree or diploma from a recognised university and experience in at least three SAP PPM end-to-end implementations are essential.

Desired Skills:

SAP PPM

SAP Certification

SAP Implementation

system configuration

leadership

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

What you’ll get

The opportunity to work on challenging projects with a top-tier team, and the chance to make significant contributions to our client’s strategic goals. You’ll enjoy a dynamic work environment that supports your development and recognises your achievements.

