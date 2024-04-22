SAS expands hosted managed services to AWS

SAS has expanded its SAS-hosted managed services to Amazon Web Services (AWS), giving customers more options for how they choose to deploy and manage their SAS Viya cloud portal platform.

“We designed SAS Managed Services to provide our customers with the best of SAS: our software, services, support and expertise,” says Jay Upchurch, executive vice-president and CIO of SAS. “The growth we’ve seen over the last few years is proof it’s working, and we’re thrilled to bring the full SAS Managed experience to our AWS customers. That means that we’re enabling even more of our customers to get the best SAS has to offer, in the way that works best for them, in their cloud of choice.”

SAS Managed Services shorten the distance between data and value by delivering maximum uptime with minimal administrative overhead. Customers also see additional advantages like reduced costs, retirement of technical debt and increased speed and security, so they can focus on what matters: innovation and real results.

“The expansion of SAS-hosted managed services to AWS is a smart move that makes SAS available to more customers, giving those customers more choice with how they want to leverage data and AI within their organisations,” says Steve White, program vice-president of channels and alliances at IDC. “This shows SAS is serious about its strategy and meeting customers where they are.”