SCRUM MASTER

Skills and Experience

At least 3 -years’ experience in Scrum Master role,

Experience managing IT software development OR IT Infrastructure projects.

Good understanding of SDLC (Software Development Life Cycle).

Knowledgeable in techniques to fill in gaps in the scrum.

Experience with successful Agile techniques.

Solid grasp of how to motivate, protect and create flow in IT teams.

Experience working withing a DevOps environment is ideal.

Qualifications

Agile, DevOps and/or Scrum Master Certification

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher

What the job will entail day to day

levels of scrum maturity and flow. Stand-ups – Facilitate daily stand-ups.

scope creep. Aid in estimation and sub task creation. Sprint reviews – Participate in the meeting and capture feedback.

Retrospectives – Note areas for improvement and action items for future sprints.

cards are up to date and the scrum tool, is working well. 1 on 1s – Meet individually with team members and stakeholders as needed. Iron

roadblocks through process or workflow improvements.

