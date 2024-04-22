Skills and Experience
- At least 3 -years’ experience in Scrum Master role,
- Experience managing IT software development OR IT Infrastructure projects.
- Good understanding of SDLC (Software Development Life Cycle).
- Knowledgeable in techniques to fill in gaps in the scrum.
- Experience with successful Agile techniques.
- Solid grasp of how to motivate, protect and create flow in IT teams.
- Experience working withing a DevOps environment is ideal.
Qualifications
- Agile, DevOps and/or Scrum Master Certification
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher
What the job will entail day to day
- Empowering software development teams apply the Scrum framework and achieve higher
levels of scrum maturity and flow.
- Stand-ups – Facilitate daily stand-ups.
- Iteration/sprint planning meetings – Protect the team from over-committing and
scope creep. Aid in estimation and sub task creation.
- Sprint reviews – Participate in the meeting and capture feedback.
- Retrospectives – Note areas for improvement and action items for future sprints.
- Board administration – Work as the administrator of the scrum board. Ensure that
cards are up to date and the scrum tool, is working well.
- 1 on 1s – Meet individually with team members and stakeholders as needed. Iron
out team disagreements about process and work styles.
- Internal Consulting – Consult with team members and internal stakeholders on how
best to work with the scrum team.
- Reporting – Regular analysis of burndown charts and other portfolio planning tools
to understand what gets built and at what cadence.
- Blockers – Support the team by eliminating external blockers and managing internal
roadblocks through process or workflow improvements.
Desired Skills:
- Scrum Master
- IT Software Development
- IT Infrastructure
- SDLC
- Agile
- DevOps
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Financial Services