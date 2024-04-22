SCRUM MASTER – Gauteng Menlyn

Apr 22, 2024

Skills and Experience

  • At least 3 -years’ experience in Scrum Master role,
  • Experience managing IT software development OR IT Infrastructure projects.
  • Good understanding of SDLC (Software Development Life Cycle).
  • Knowledgeable in techniques to fill in gaps in the scrum.
  • Experience with successful Agile techniques.
  • Solid grasp of how to motivate, protect and create flow in IT teams.
  • Experience working withing a DevOps environment is ideal.

Qualifications

  • Agile, DevOps and/or Scrum Master Certification
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher

What the job will entail day to day

  • Empowering software development teams apply the Scrum framework and achieve higher
    levels of scrum maturity and flow.
  • Stand-ups – Facilitate daily stand-ups.
  • Iteration/sprint planning meetings – Protect the team from over-committing and
    scope creep. Aid in estimation and sub task creation.
  • Sprint reviews – Participate in the meeting and capture feedback.
  • Retrospectives – Note areas for improvement and action items for future sprints.
  • Board administration – Work as the administrator of the scrum board. Ensure that
    cards are up to date and the scrum tool, is working well.
  • 1 on 1s – Meet individually with team members and stakeholders as needed. Iron
    out team disagreements about process and work styles.
  • Internal Consulting – Consult with team members and internal stakeholders on how
    best to work with the scrum team.
  • Reporting – Regular analysis of burndown charts and other portfolio planning tools
    to understand what gets built and at what cadence.
  • Blockers – Support the team by eliminating external blockers and managing internal
    roadblocks through process or workflow improvements.

Desired Skills:

  • Scrum Master
  • IT Software Development
  • IT Infrastructure
  • SDLC
  • Agile
  • DevOps

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Financial Services

