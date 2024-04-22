Senior Software Engineer

Our clients who are innovators in the retail industry have a fantastic hybrid opportunity based in Sandton for a Senior Software Engineer! As a member of the team, you will be responsible for creating highly scalable Python/Java web applications and services. Innovate, create, and immortalize yourself in the IT space.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, Management Information Systems, or an IT related discipline, or its equivalent plus 4 years of development experience building high volume, public-facing modern web applications.

Ability to work independently or in a team environment on multiple projects.

3-5 years’ Experience in development of software applications using modern software languages: Java, Python, Frameworks like Springboot, Django, Drupal, WordPress, PHP, C#

Experience in SQL scripting and relational and non-relational databases and AWS.

Experience with scripting languages like HTML- CSS, XML/JSON, JavaScript/jQuery/ Angular/ ReactJS

Experience in Soap and Rest Web services.

Familiarity with code review and working with code repositories like Teams Foundation, GitHub, Bitbucket

Understanding and strong interest in DevOps using tools like Jenkins, Maven, Docker, Kubernetes etc.

Experience in SQL scripting and relational and non-relational databases, such as Postgres, MySQL, Oracle, MongoDB are a plus.

Experience in working with software specifications and documentation.

Excellent analytical, debugging, planning and organizational skills.

Detail-oriented and comfortable working with developers, business analysts and stakeholders.

Familiarity with SAP Environment will be beneficial but not mandatory.

2+ years Agile experience (e.g. sprint planning, stand-up, Scrum, Kanban)

Desired Skills:

C#

Java

SQL

AWS

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid

