Senior SQL DBA (LW)

Support end user on SQL Database used in the company environment.

Support data analysis and troubleshooting for issues raised from the applications.

Operating SQL database platform and will actively troubleshoot any issues impacting the environments as well as analyze error logs.

Analyzing of queries and advise on efficiency and improvements.

Identify and resolve database locks and lack of statistics, resolve data structure issues, i.e. invalid objects, tables, partitions, and constraints and perform deploy patches as and when required.

Create and maintain SOP’s.

Collaborating with DBAs, developers, vendors, and professionals to deliver quality service.

Performing as subject matter expert for database implementations.

Automation of operational processes as needed, with accuracy and in compliance with our security requirements.

Provide service delivery in a timely and efficient manner.

Ensure that there is continuous support provided to company internal and sub-contractors.

To work with Incident Management, other support groups, and vendors to provide seamless support to customers.

Participate in project work as assigned.

Reporting (provide inputs to the Team Leader on the status of activities as and when required).

Provide daily system check reports using the provided templates.

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications & experience required:

5+ years’ experience with MS SQL.

Grade 12 (compulsory).

IT qualification (Degree/National Diploma/Certificate, CompTia, Microsoft or similar certification).

ITIL v3 Foundation.

Microsoft Azure and Office 365.

MCSA: SQL Servers 2012 onwards.

Technical skills and experience required:

Sound knowledge of ITIL and SDLC.

Strong technical aptitude and ability to research and solve complex issues independently.

Expert knowledge on MS SQL from 2012 onwards.

Experience in MS SQL manager, performing SQL queries and log management.

Experience with scripting and automation (Shell / Bash / PowerShell / PL / SQL / SQL / DBMS jobs).

Desired Skills:

SQL

Microsoft DBA

ITIL

MS Azure

