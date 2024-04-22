Software Engineer – Conversational AI (LM)

If you are a passionate about architecture, enjoy development, willing to take a lead role, sharing knowledge and giving guidance, are thrilled about latest technology, full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of making your hands dirty, this is the right position for you.
Minimum Requirements:
- +2 years’ experience in as a Software Engineer.
- +2 years’ experience with Public Cloud platforms.
- Web and digital project experience advantageous.
- Agile working experience.
Desired Skills:
- Microservices Architecture
- Cloud Architecture
- Container Architecture
- Azure
- Agile