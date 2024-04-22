Technical Test Analyst

Are you passionate about automotive technology and eager to revolutionize the driving experience? Do you thrive in dynamic environments where innovation is the norm? If so, we have the perfect opportunity for you!

Join our team as an Automation Test Analyst and be at the forefront of transforming the automotive industry. As an integral part of our cutting-edge development team, you will play a key role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our automotive software and systems.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS:

Functional Testing

Solid test automation expertise

Performance Testing

Definition and implementation of Test Plans

Creation and management of Test cases

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Desired Skills:

Testing

Automation

Agile

