Agile Master (Senior) 2488

Apr 23, 2024

Agile Master
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Ability to manage a technical team using agile frameworks, with excellent proficiency in Agile Tools (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray etc)
  • Provides active and regular mentorship to Feature Team Members
  • Communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
  • Ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
  • Leadership skills including conflict resolution, problem solving, facilitation skills, time management and ability to plan and organise
  • Understanding of product and application development concepts and DevOps topics
  • Knowledge of patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach
  • IT operations know-how
  • Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Incident-Problem management: ITSM Suite / BMC Remedy/Service-Now
  • Database’s skills (Oracle, PostgreSQL, NoSQL, PLSQL etc)
  • Software development
  • Knowledge of CICD, Tools (Bitbucket, Jenkins,Github etc) and SDLC
  • Previous exposure to Business Intelligence / Data Analytics
  • Knowledge of Test Management and transitioning to Automated Testing
  • Knowledge of DevOps and Biz DevOps
  • Understanding of AWS & Data Engineering processes
  • Experience in programming, test design, architecture, or systems/business analysis
  • Knowledge or experience in a cloud development environment
  • Experience in transition management

QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:

  • Relevant IT Degree
  • Certification as Scrum Master or other agile certifications
  • At least 5 years’ experience in the IT / Software DevOps industry is essential
  • At least 5 years’ experience as an Agile Master for a big team
  • At least 5 years’ experience in applying Agile scaled models (e.g., SAFe, LeSS)
  • At least 5 years’ experience in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray)
  • At least 5 years’ experience in Agile software development (from requirement to deployment/operations)
  • Testing Certifications e.g.: ISTQB

Desired Skills:

  • Agile
  • Agile Master
  • Scrum Lead
  • DevOps

Learn more/Apply for this position