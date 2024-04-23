Agile Master (Senior) 2488

Agile Master
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Ability to manage a technical team using agile frameworks, with excellent proficiency in Agile Tools (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray etc)
- Provides active and regular mentorship to Feature Team Members
- Communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
- Ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
- Leadership skills including conflict resolution, problem solving, facilitation skills, time management and ability to plan and organise
- Understanding of product and application development concepts and DevOps topics
- Knowledge of patterns and techniques for filling in the intentional gaps left in the Scrum approach
- IT operations know-how
- Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Incident-Problem management: ITSM Suite / BMC Remedy/Service-Now
- Database’s skills (Oracle, PostgreSQL, NoSQL, PLSQL etc)
- Software development
- Knowledge of CICD, Tools (Bitbucket, Jenkins,Github etc) and SDLC
- Previous exposure to Business Intelligence / Data Analytics
- Knowledge of Test Management and transitioning to Automated Testing
- Knowledge of DevOps and Biz DevOps
- Understanding of AWS & Data Engineering processes
- Experience in programming, test design, architecture, or systems/business analysis
- Knowledge or experience in a cloud development environment
- Experience in transition management
QUALIFICATIONS / EXPERIENCE NEEDED:
- Relevant IT Degree
- Certification as Scrum Master or other agile certifications
- At least 5 years’ experience in the IT / Software DevOps industry is essential
- At least 5 years’ experience as an Agile Master for a big team
- At least 5 years’ experience in applying Agile scaled models (e.g., SAFe, LeSS)
- At least 5 years’ experience in the Agile Tool Chain (JIRA, Confluence, X-Ray)
- At least 5 years’ experience in Agile software development (from requirement to deployment/operations)
- Testing Certifications e.g.: ISTQB
