Analyst Developer at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a Analyst Developer to join them on a initial 12 month contract basis
- Advanced technical solution design, code, test and debug software according to the functional requirements and in alignment with standards and best practices Work with the implementation and configuration manager to create deployment instructions and artefacts.
- Collaborate with technical teams to align deployment procedures.
- Collaborating on stability of Application and Database environments with other delivery teams
- Assist with system monitoring and optimization during and post deployments / releases.
- Collaborating on stability of Application and Database server environments with other delivery teams
- Provide input into solution designs and set up technical frameworks for new applications and interfaces.
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve errors related to applications and services.
- Collaborate on source control configurations and release management.
- Compile technical documentation when required.
- Do research with factual evidence in problem solving
- Present alternative solutions for new development where applicable.
- Develop changes in line with the application architecture and technical standards.
- Unit test own programs as well as developed interfaces.
- Update technical models and documentation to align with new development.
- Assist with implementation of best practices and standards.
- Prioritize development in-line with Business requirements.
- Liaise with project stakeholders as required during the SDLC.
- Performing and managing regression testing
As an intermediate developer you will form part of a vibrant development team in the Group Technology department. The team is responsible for the development and support of key solutions within the Group.
As a developer you will be responsible for design, including technical documentation and development of new solutions
You will be mentored by Senior developers and collaborate with leadership as well as business stakeholders to contribute towards design and implementation of technical standards and best practices.
Key responsibilities
New development:
Ensure environment stability and Systems health:
- Be on standby for production deployments and resolve issues that may arise.
- Investigate production errors where required.
- Be on standby and provide support as agreed with the application manager, some of which could be outside of core business hours.
- Technical support on applications.
- Provide input to technical and application design and architecture when required.
- Provide input to development standards and best practices.
- Provide input to analysts and testers when required.
- Assist with and contributes towards SQL database design, optimization and implementation modelling
- Implementing process and system efficiencies
- Involvement in strategic project initiatives
- Implementing POC (proof of concept) initiatives
- Technical liaison across teams
- Involvement in future Web applications strategy
- Research, evaluate and recommend software products
- Provide input on enhancing of coding principles, standards and best practices
- Provide ad hoc reporting and analysis as required
- Provide input and improvements towards business processes and models
- An Appropriate IT Qualification (Diploma/Degree)
- Sc. or National Diploma in Computer Science (recommended)
- Minimum 2 – 5 years of experience developing in an object-oriented environment.
- Minimum 2 – 5 years of experience in SQL database design and query writing.
- Experience in an IT environment within an investment management or financial sector will be an advantage
Collaboration:
Minimum requirements
Angular v8+
Python (back-end)
.Net and React – an advantage.
Git source control experience
RESTful services
Testing frameworks for APIs
Core competencies
Cultivates innovation
Nurtures and develops promising ideas through prototyping and experimentation.
Challenges others to develop breakthrough solutions
Ensures that varied perspectives are included in the process of innovation.
Encourages others to address challenges in new and better ways
Collaborates
Credits others for their contributions and accomplishments.
Encourages people to express their views openly
Facilitates effective collaboration among co-workers and external partners.
Involves others in making decisions on behalf of the group.
Flexible and adaptive
Remains objective and calm when faced with adversity.
Grows from hardships and difficult experiences.
Manages crises and volatile situations effectively.
Helps others recover momentum and confidence after failures or setbacks
Client focus
Addresses gaps in the workgroup’s ability to meet emerging customer needs.
Gathers customer satisfaction input on behalf of the team
Holds others accountable for meeting customer needs.
Aligns business processes to work with those of customers.
Drives results
Pushes others to achieve results
Leads others to persist despite setbacks or obstacles
Fosters a sense of urgency in the team for reaching goals and meeting deadlines
Drives a track record of success for the team.
Desired Skills:
- Angular
- C#
- .Net
- Python
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric