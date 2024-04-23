Business Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Are you a master of the monetary realm, a sage of the transaction trade, a virtuoso of the payment process?

We’re searching for a Business Architect who can navigate the labyrinth of Target Operating Models with finesse and flair.

Experience in the following is required:

Target Operating Model

Business Architecture

Cataloguing of services and core processes

Master Data Management

Master Data Governance

Must have Financial Services

If you’re ready to architect the future of Banking, join us on this epic quest.

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

