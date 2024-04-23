Business Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Apr 23, 2024

Are you a master of the monetary realm, a sage of the transaction trade, a virtuoso of the payment process?

We’re searching for a Business Architect who can navigate the labyrinth of Target Operating Models with finesse and flair.

Experience in the following is required:

  • Target Operating Model
  • Business Architecture
  • Cataloguing of services and core processes
  • Master Data Management
  • Master Data Governance
  • Must have Financial Services

If you’re ready to architect the future of Banking, join us on this epic quest.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

