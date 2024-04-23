Business Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Are you a master of the monetary realm, a sage of the transaction trade, a virtuoso of the payment process?
We’re searching for a Business Architect who can navigate the labyrinth of Target Operating Models with finesse and flair.
Experience in the following is required:
- Target Operating Model
- Business Architecture
- Cataloguing of services and core processes
- Master Data Management
- Master Data Governance
- Must have Financial Services
If you’re ready to architect the future of Banking, join us on this epic quest.
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years