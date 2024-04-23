C# Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

We’re looking for a capable Intermediate .NET / Full Stack software developer. You must be passionate about delivering performant code and following coding best practice standards. You should be excited by the prospect of architecting challenging new projects, whilst fine tuning and maintaining existing projects. You must have strong problem-solving logic and architectural knowledge to craft web and mobile platforms. You must be willing to learn new skills and participate in team innovation and knowledge sharing. Be prepared to take on any challenge head-on and have a problem-solving attitude.

WHO WORKS HERE?

Code lovers and geeks with interesting hobby projects. They are collaborators and enjoy contributing to communities. They like to exceed expectations, want to learn and improve through doing great work experience & achieving results. Honest, ethical, punctual and professional with a sense of humor! Technical thinkers that can communicate well with both clients, internal teams and non-techies.

SKILLS REQUIRED

Minimum of 3-5+ years’ experience in web / mobile development

Experience using .NET Core / ASP.NET MVC / C# / JavaScript / Web API / Web Services / Razor / JSON

Good Frontend skills and working with HTML5 / CSS3 / SCSS

Good knowledge of JavaScript frameworks (React, React Native, Typescript)

Good database and server-side application skills with Azure, SQL / NoSQL (Cosmos)

Cloud Hosting platform experience – Azure App Services and Application development and Azure DevOps experience is very advantageous.

Experience in developing/maintaining Content Management Systems – Umbraco, Optimizely CMS very advantageous.

Excellent understanding of stored procedures and database design/normalization

Excellent understanding of source control best practice and branching strategies

Gather customer software requirements and develop related software applications and programs (to spec)

Good application performance optimization strategies and techniques

Good knowledge of object orientated concepts.

Experience in system integration techniques.

Experience interfacing with clients, understanding client business strategies and how to deliver these within applications you architect.

Communicating at a management level. Speaking with authority and lucidity to clients and team members

Experience working with Agile / SCRUM methodologies.

Experience using project management tools like Jira.

Happy to mentor and grow self-motivated less experienced team members.

Team player and not afraid of a bit of hard-work and fun with colleagues

