Configuration Analyst at NOV

NOV Energy Equipment is seeking a self-motivated Data and Configuration Analyst to join the Rig Technologies team. This role requires you to possess advanced Excel skills. The successful candidate will work directly with the technical team in the Connected Products group and will serve as the technical reference to ensure the performance and availability of our online solutions in NOV development, test, and production environments.

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Performs installation, configuration, and upgrades of the Connected Product solutions.

Monitors solution performance/availability; suggest alternative approaches when applicable.

Works with the Connected Product Development Team to troubleshoot issues reported by the customers/stakeholders; record the issues in the ticketing system.

Documents the implemented solution, bug fixes, etc. and create troubleshooting documents

Perform other work-related tasks as assigned.

Comply with all NOV Company and HSE policies and procedures.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Undergraduate or Graduate Education: Degree in computer science, information science, information systems management, mathematics, operations research, statistics, or technology management.

Education: All academic degrees and coursework must be from accredited institutions

EXPERIENCE:

Experience must be IT related (Essential)

Software Development skills/experiences a plus

Windows/Linux server experience a plus

SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE & SPECIAL TRAINING:

Advanced Proficiency in Microsoft Excel (Essential)

Scripting knowledge in Python and/or Bash Shel

SQL knowledge

Scripting knowledge (Bash/Bat/Python…

Attention to Detail – Is thorough when performing work and conscientious about attending to detail.

Desired Skills:

Python

Software Development

Windows

Linux

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

WE OFFER:

Competitive salary and benefits 13thCheque Opportunity to work in a multi-national organisation Career growth and development opportunities

CLOSING DATE 10 MAY 2024

Learn more/Apply for this position