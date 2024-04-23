Data Analyst

Apr 23, 2024

Define Detailed Scope
Identify Issues & Gaps
Define and document access and security
Complete Application Documentation.
Complete list of all known issues
Current BOW (All registered asks for 2024, strategic initiatives like Attakama)
Short / Medium technical / solution goals?
List of stakeholders
Data providers
Data consumers
Agreed SLA’s
Current engagement model
VQ (data) breaks process
Skills matrix
Unpack possible current technology stack Limitations (Multiple projects to do a technical restack in the past)
Unpack and document Minion reference tables, ownership.
Unpack and document Trade & Account conformance.
Unpack and document T & A daily process and solution.
Define Support requirements
Assess data Issue portal +process: Covers T&A, current use, etc.
Performance

Desired Skills:

  • confluence knowledge
  • SQL
  • C#
  • api
  • XML
  • json
  • Finance
  • Banking

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Client is in the financial service sector

