Full Stack Developer (C#)

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client is revolutionizing digital identity solutions with their advanced cloud-based biometric platform, streamlining customer onboarding and authentication with real-time biometrics, KYC, and AML checks. They prioritize excellence in technical solutions and client relationships. They’re seeking an Intermediate Full Stack Developer to join their dynamic team, responsible for both front-end and back-end development. The ideal candidate will design front-end web architecture, ensure application responsiveness, and thrive in a collaborative, deadline-driven environment. A degree or diploma in Computer Science is preferred.

DUTIES:

Designing and developing APIs.

Maintaining and enhancing their web applications.

Ensuring cross-platform optimization for mobile phones.

Ensuring responsiveness of applications.

Seeing through a project from conception to finished product.

Meeting both technical and consumer needs.

Code, compile, test, and implement applications in compliance with agile/devops approach to systems development.

Provide technical assistance to fellow developers and other Information Technology team members.

Proactively engage with business units and colleagues to understand underlying needs and opportunities.

Staying abreast of developments in web applications and programming languages.

Technical Analysis:

Analyse business requirements and translate them into technical specifications.

Conduct thorough research and analysis to identify optimal technical solutions.

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather requirements and ensure alignment with project objectives.

Technical Expertise:

Possess a deep understanding of their APIs and technical products/services.

Provide technical guidance and support to customers, including API integration, troubleshooting, and best practices.

Collaborate with their technical teams to ensure customers’ technical requirements are met.

Assist with onboarding and managing customers.

Solution Design:

Develop detailed system design documentation, including diagrams, workflows, and technical specifications.

Evaluate existing systems and processes to identify areas for improvement and optimization.

Implementation and Development:

Work closely with development teams to implement and deploy technical solutions.

Provide guidance and support to developers during the implementation phase.

Testing and Quality Assurance:

Assist in thorough solution testing, including unit testing, integration testing, and regression testing.

Identify and troubleshoot issues and work with development teams to resolve them in a timely manner.

Documentation and Training:

Create comprehensive technical documentation, including system architecture diagrams, user manuals, and training materials.

REQUIREMENTS:

Preferred Skills:

Experience with cloud services (AWS, Microsoft Azure) is a plus.

Understanding of containerization and orchestration technologies like Docker and Kubernetes.

Knowledge of code versioning tools such as Git.

Experience in Agile methodologies is highly desirable.

Qualifications and Experience:

Matric

Degree or Diploma in Computer Science

Candidates Require the Following Knowledge and Experience:

Minimum of 3+ years of working in application development, deployment, and support.

Minimum of 3+ years of detailing business requirements, documenting technical processes, and quality assurance.

Strong understanding of APIs, web services, and software integrations.

Experience with programming languages (e.g., C#, Java, TypeScript & JavaScript) – C# preferred.

1+ years’ experience with [URL Removed] React, or Angular (VueJs preferred).

ATTRIBUTES:

Interpersonal communication Skills

Proactiveness

Adaptability

Patience

COMMENTS:

