Intel Gaudi, Xeon and AI PC accelerate Meta Llama 3 GenAI workloads

Meta has launched Meta Llama 3, its next-generation large language model (LLM).

Effective on launch day, Intel has validated its AI product portfolio for the first Llama 3 8B and 70B models across Intel Gaudi accelerators, Intel Xeon processors, Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel Arc graphics.

“Intel actively collaborates with the leaders in the AI software ecosystem to deliver solutions that blend performance with simplicity,” says Wei Li, Intel vice-president and GM of AI Software Engineering. “Meta Llama 3 represents the next big iteration in large language models for AI.

“As a major supplier of AI hardware and software, Intel is proud to work with Meta to take advantage of models such as Llama 3 that will enable the ecosystem to develop products for cutting-edge AI applications.”

In the data centre, Intel Gaudi and Intel Xeon processors with Intel Advanced Matrix Extension (Intel AMX) acceleration give customers options to meet dynamic and wide-ranging requirements.

Intel Core Ultra processors and Intel Arc graphics products provide both a local development vehicle and deployment across millions of devices with support for comprehensive software frameworks and tools, including PyTorch and Intel Extension for PyTorch used for local research and development and OpenVINO toolkit for model development and inference.

Intel’s initial testing and performance results for Llama 3 8B and 70B models use open source software, including PyTorch, DeepSpeed, Intel Optimum Habana library and Intel Extension for PyTorch to provide the latest software optimisations.

* Intel Gaudi 2 accelerators have optimised performance on Llama 2 models – 7B, 13B and 70B parameters – and now have initial performance measurements for the new Llama 3 model. With the maturity of the Intel Gaudi software, Intel easily ran the new Llama 3 model and generated results for inference and fine tuning. Llama 3 is also supported on the recently announced Intel Gaudi 3 accelerator.

* Intel Xeon processors address demanding end-to-end AI workloads, and Intel invests in optimising LLM results to reduce latency. Intel Xeon 6 processors with Performance-cores (code-named Granite Rapids) show a 2x improvement on Llama 3 8B inference latency compared with 4th Gen Intel Xeon processors and the ability to run larger language models, like Llama 3 70B, under 100ms per generated token.

* Intel Core Ultra and Intel Arc Graphics deliver impressive performance for Llama 3. In an initial round of testing, Intel Core Ultra processors already generate faster than typical human reading speeds. Further, the Intel Arc A770 GPU has Xe Matrix eXtensions (XMX) AI acceleration and 16GB of dedicated memory to provide exceptional performance for LLM workloads.

In the coming months, Meta expects to introduce new capabilities, additional model sizes and enhanced performance. Intel will continue to optimise performance for its AI products to support this new LLM.