ISP Junior Systems Administrator (CPT)

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Internet Service & Network Specialist seeks a strong technical ISP Junior Systems Administrator whose core role will be responsible for installing, maintaining and managing its ISP server/cloud services including web, mail and radius servers. This will also include replication, backups and security related to these servers and services. The ideal candidate must have Matric/Grade 12, be able to write scripts, possess a general understanding of networking within an ISP environment and have Linux/UNIX/Windows Server skills and knowledge and experience in configuring and maintaining the following: Apache, IIS, DNS: Bind, Unbound, PowerDNS, Radius, TCP/IP Protocols, MTAs: Postfix, Sendmail /Exim / Zimbra, Monitoring Systems: Cacti / Nagios / PRTG / Zabbix / ManageEngine & Hosting control panels: cPanel, Plesk and ISPConfig.

DUTIES:

The effective provisioning, installation, configuration, operation and maintenance of ISP systems hardware, software and related infrastructure.

Ensure systems are secure and vulnerabilities are patched.

Control and verify system backups and file archiving, ensuring all required file systems and data are successfully backed up to appropriate media, media is stored, and recycled.

Support knowledge (Create, change, and delete user accounts per request, Hardware & Network Troubleshooting).

Investigate and troubleshoot issues within the systems environment.

Perform daily system monitoring, verifying the integrity and availability of all hardware, server resources, systems, and key processes, reviewing system and application logs and verifying completion of scheduled jobs such as backups.

Experience within a Helpdesk environment and Helpdesk software. e.g. OTRS/Heat/Zendesk or other equivalent project/issue tracking systems.

Undertake other duties not specifically stated which from time to time are necessary without altering the nature or level of responsibility.

Will be required to work outside of usual office hours as needed.

REQUIREMENTS:

Essential –

Candidate must have completed Matric / Grade 12.

Linux/UNIX/Windows Server skills and knowledge and experience in configuring and maintaining the following: Apache, IIS DNS: Bind, Unbound, PowerDNS Radius TCP/IP Protocols MTAs: Postfix, Sendmail /Exim / Zimbra Monitoring Systems: Cacti / Nagios / PRTG / Zabbix / ManageEngine Hosting control panels: cPanel, Plesk and ISPConfig

General understanding of networking within an ISP environment.

Able to write basic scripts.

Advantageous –

A technology related Degree or tertiary education.

Certifications in both Linux and Windows Server.

ATTRIBUTES:

Critical thinking and problem solving.

COMMENTS:

