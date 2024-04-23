New data, analytics officer for Cell C

Cell C has announced the appointment of Bryan O’Donovan as chief data and analytics officer, effective May 2024.

Prior to his appointment at Cell C, Bryan held a number of key leadership positions, including managing executive roles at Vodacom South Africa, and a 15-year tenure at Hollard Insurance.

Jorge Mendes, CEO of Cell C, comments: “Bryan’s appointment underscores our commitment to harnessing the power of data and analytics to drive innovation and enhance customer experiences. His experience, coupled with his leadership capabilities, will be instrumental in guiding our data strategy and unlocking new opportunities for growth and optimisation.”

O’Donovan holds a Bachelor of Economic Science in Actuarial Science and a Bachelor of Science Honors in Actuarial Science and Maths of Finance from the University of the Witwatersrand. He is also a Fellow of the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries as well as the Actuarial Society of South Africa.

“I look forward to collaborating with the teams at Cell C to harness the power of data and analytics in driving strategic decision-making and delivering value to our customers,” O’Donovan says.