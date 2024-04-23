Senior System Engineer (SKA-Mid) at NRF National Research Foundation

Postion Summary:

To take overall systems engineering responsibility for all the SARAO elements of SKA-Mid during pre-construction, construction and commissioning, reporting to the System Engineering Manager. This involves both personal systems engineering responsibilities as well as co-ordination of systems engineering performed by multiple engineers across various SKA-Mid elements.

Key Responsibilities:

Responsible for all SKA-Mid systems engineering elements of design and development through to integration, test & verification

Co-ordinate all the systems engineering activities and interfaces across all the SKA-Mid elements, ensuring compliance with requirements

Lead the definition of architectures and solutions derived from vague or abstract requirements

Responsible for the baselines and design configuration of the SARAO responsible SKA-Mid elements, including leading and managing engineering changes to the baselines

Provide “field engineering” services for telescopes and sub-systems to aid in fault diagnostics and rectificationReview and integrate multiple activity reports into system level analysis and reports to ensure quality and integrity of results and recommendations within uncertain contexts

Coach or mentor up to 5 young engineers in the field of engineering and specifically systems engineering

Use experience to employ innovative and unique methods and techniques to improve the efficiency and integrity of the systems engineering outcomes

Advance the maturity of systems and products through application of recognised engineering competence and skills

Provide systems engineering support across multiple domains, teams and on multiple products, subsystems and systems

Contribute to- and advance- organisational maturity through leading the development and implementation of engineering processes within his/her realm of responsibility

Contribute to strategic leadership within Programme(s) and SARAO through experience-based inputs and conceptual/ strategic thinking

Minimum Qualification:

Bachelors Degree / Advanced Diploma / NQF 7

Minimum Experience:

5-9 years

Tech (Eng) with 13+ years RELEVANT experience; OR

Eng/BSc (Eng) with 9+ years RELEVANT experience; OR

Eng/MSc (Eng) with 7+ years RELEVANT experience; OR

Eng with 5+ years RELEVANT experience

Meet the requirements for registration with ECSA as PrEng

Experience:

Systems Engineering and development of Radio Astronomy Telescopes, specifically the SKA-Mid

General advanced applied Systems Engineering
Integration, test and verification of radio astronomy telescopes
Baseline establishment and management, specifically leading design reviews

Engineering Change control RF for radio astronomy product developmentUse of Computer-aided Systems Engineering Tools (e

CORE)
Development of systems engineering processes and procedures
Coaching and mentoring

Knowledge:

In-depth knowledge of the SKA-Mid Telescope requirements

In depth knowledge of the SKA-Mid Dish element design & performance

Acknowledged in-depth competence in systems engineering, technology and/or software

Configuration management and configuration management systemsSystems Engineering Standards, e

ISO/IEC/IEEE 15288 & 15289, Knowledge of the PFMA and related procurement regulations

Additional Notes:

Operate independently or lead teams to deliver systems engineering, typically at all levels of the systems hierarchy. Perform engineering activities throughout all lifecycle phases of the system under development, with particular focus on the concurrent engineering aspects and the design for supportability aspects. Perform engineering tasks and analysis without supervision. Operate simultaneously across multiple domains, teams and on multiple products. Lead the development and implementation of engineering processes. Demonstrate advanced interpersonal skills in order to influence change in complex systems behaviour and operational environments. The Senior Systems Engineer will operate within a matrix engineering organization and thus be deployed between various projects and teams with different specific roles as dictated by the current organizational needs. INCOSE accreditation will be an advantage. The NRF website provides more details on the initiatives and activities. Applicants should submit a comprehensive CV by registering and apply online through the NRF Recruitment and Selection Portal. Applications should be accompanied by a letter of motivation indicating the applicant's suitability for the position. The names and contact details of at least three referees should be provided.

About The Employer:

The National Research Foundation (NRF) supports and promotes research and human capital development through funding, the provision of National Research Facilities and science outreach platforms and programmes to the broader community in all fields of science and technology, including natural sciences, engineering, social sciences and humanities. The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) spearheads South Africa’s activities in the Square Kilometre Array Radio Telescope, commonly known as the SKA, in engineering, science and construction. SARAO is a National Facility managed by the National Research Foundation and incorporates radio astronomy instruments and programmes such as the MeerKAT telescope in the Karoo, the Hartebeesthoek Radio Astronomy Observatory (HartRAO) in Gauteng, the African Very Long Baseline Interferometry (AVN) programme in nine African countries as well as the associated human capital development and commercialisation endeavours.

