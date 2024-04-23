Senior System Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Senior System Engineer
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Responsible for all SKA-Mid systems engineering elements of design and development through to integration, test & verification.
- Co-ordinate all the systems engineering activities and interfaces across all the SKA-Mid elements, ensuring compliance with requirements.
- Lead the definition of architectures and solutions derived from vague or abstract requirements.
- Responsible for the baselines and design configuration of the company responsible SKA-Mid elements, including leading and managing engineering changes to the baselines.
- Provide ´field engineering services for telescopes and sub-systems to aid in fault diagnostics and rectification
- Review and integrate multiple activity reports into system level analysis and reports to ensure quality and integrity of results and recommendations within uncertain contexts.
- Coach or mentor up to 5 young engineers in the field of engineering and specifically systems engineering.
- Use experience to employ innovative and unique methods and techniques to improve the efficiency and integrity of the systems engineering outcomes.
- Advance the maturity of systems and products through application of recognised engineering competence and skills.
- Provide systems engineering support across multiple domains, teams and on multiple products, subsystems and systems.
- Contribute to- and advance- organisational maturity through leading the development and implementation of engineering processes within his/her realm of responsibility.
- Contribute to strategic leadership within Programme(s) and company through experience-based inputs and conceptual/ strategic thinking.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- Tech (Eng) with 13+ years RELEVANT experience; OR
- Eng/B.Sc (Eng) with 9+ years RELEVANT experience; OR
- Eng/M.Sc (Eng) with 7+ years RELEVANT experience; OR
- PhD/D.Eng with 5+ years RELEVANT experience.
- Meet the requirements for registration with ECSA as PrEng.
Desired Skills:
- communication
- information technology
- engineering