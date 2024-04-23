Service Desk Agent I x5

iOCO Infrastructure Services Invites You to Explore Possibilities.

We are looking to hire 5 Service Desk Agents I to join our team. As a Service Desk Agent, you’ll play a pivotal role in ensuring the smooth operation of IT systems by delivering timely and effective technical support to users while continuously striving to improve service quality and efficiency.

What you’ll do:

Process

Accountable for own work quality, standards and outputs related to policies, procedures and defined processes.

Proactively identify problems, apply known solutions and escalate more difficult problems.

Plan for task execution and adjust priorities against an established plan.

Adhere to prescribed timekeeping standards at all times and attempt to improve own standards continuously.

Align and integrate own administrative support tasks and activities in accordance to required response time, quality and service delivery standards.

Respond promptly to call centre calls in a professional manner, ensuring excellent and accurate client service in enhancing organisation reputation.

Customer

Executes activities to ensure customer service delivery that meets or exceeds customer expectations aligned to Treating the Customer Fairly (TCF) principles.

Liaise and interact with customers via approved communication channels in a positive and helpful manner.

Resolve client queries and escalate problematic queries to the correct level to ensure prompt and effective resolution, enhancing the client experience.

Finance

Adhere to specified standards, policies and procedures to prevent potential losses/wastage.

Learning and Growth

Contribute positively to own area-specific knowledge improvement.

Governance

Comply to set governance and compliance procedures and processes related to an area of work and continuously identify, rectify and escalate risks where necessary.

Communicating with Impact

Readily maintains open and consistent communication with other

Competency Definition: Must be able to exchange information and ideas in a clear and concise manner appropriate for the audience, in order to explain, persuade, convince and influence other to achieve the desired outcomes.

Behavioural Indicators: Knows the importance of being clear and direct in all forms of communication. Knows how to listen actively. Knows that there are different types of message and mediums (e.g. email, face to face) to communicate in. Knows the importance of tailoring the conversation to the audience. Knows why it is important to take other’s perspectives into account when communicating.

Customer Service Orientation

Readily maintains open and consistent communication with other

Competency Definition: Commits to achieving and maintaining high-quality results and provides a prompt, suitable and personalised service to customers that meets their needs.

Behavioural Indicators: Responds appropriately to customers requests. Takes personal responsibility for following through and providing accurate answers to customers expressed needs (eg inquiries, requests, and complaints) within the organisation’s policies and procedures.

Your expertise:

1 – 2 years experience in a similar environment

Telephone Etiquette Skills

Qualifications required:

Grade 12

A+, N+, ITIL4

Problem Solving and Analysis

Able to systematically identify, analyse and resolve existing and anticipated problems

Competency Definition: Must be able to systematically identify, analyse and resolve existing and anticipated problems to reach optimum solutions promptly

Behavioural Indicators: Demonstrates an ability to quickly assess a situation and determine the best solution. Ensures that decisions are made based on policies, rules, and organizational directives in order to solve problems in the best interests of all stakeholders.

Interpersonal Effectiveness

Interacts with others in an effective and efficient manner

Competency Definition: The ability to influence a wide range of diverse individuals and groups positively

Behavioural Indicators: Ability to engage people. Demonstrates initiative. Possesses good judgment and decision-making skills. Understands the organisation.

Organisation and Attention to Detail

Is attentive in basic, routine, repetitive tasks

Competency Definition: The extent to which one systematically employs a standard system for the organisations work processes and related resources and an overall concern for integrating all aspects of the task, situation and or work related problem

Behavioural Indicators: Keeps a provided operational task checklist readily accessible. Seeks clarification when necessary. Uses time and resources productively to complete assigned tasks.

Technical Competencies

Able to demonstrate concern for customer expectations and needs

Competency Definition: Able to demonstrate concern for customer expectations and needs

Behavioural Indicators: Displays understanding of different products and their key features. Able to explain the key features and how the different products/services can be used. Able to match stated customer needs to product/service offering. Demonstrates knowledge of the

product and/or service branding.

Query resolution

In-depth knowledge and application of query resolution methodology

Competency Definition: The ability to handles queries effectively and formulate appropriate responses

Behavioural Indicators: Ensures responses are structured, clear and concise and are initiated in a timely fashion. Formulates responses relevant to clarifying a particular problem or issue. Prepares an appropriate response to effectively address the core of the query.

Inbound Phone Statistics

Applies elementary concepts of knowledge and skill

Competency Definition: Able to achieve pre-assigned quota of calls in set parameters

Behavioural Indicators: Able to achieve a pre-assigned quota of calls in set parameters and to organisational standard.

Call reporting

Summarizes calls clearly and concisely displays expected level of accuracy

Competency Definition: The knowledge and skills required to keep an accurate record of calls

Behavioural Indicators: Demonstrates facility with call tracking system. Enters information quickly. Displays expected level of accuracy. Summarizes calls clearly and concisely; Uses correct terminology.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract Position (12 Months)

Location: Johannesburg, Braamfontein

Work environment: Onsite

Travel: Own vehicle essential

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

